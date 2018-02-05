Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings: 10 Things to Know About Q4

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY ) stock was down on Monday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Here are a few highlights from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s fourth quarter earnings report.

During the quarter the pharmaceutical company reported earnings per share of 68 cents.

This is up 8% from its earnings per share of 63 cents from the same time last year.

It also just beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 67 cents for the period.

Revenue reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the quarter was $5.45 billion.

This is a 4% increase over its revenue of $5.24 billion from the fourth quarter of 2016.

It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.35 billion for the quarter.

BMY suffered from a $2.9 billion charge in connection to the new tax reform.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported a net loss of $2.33 billion for the fourth quarter of the year.

Not including the tax reform, the company’s net earnings for the quarter was $698 million.

The company’s net earnings from the same period of the year prior was $894 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co also released its guidance for the full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $3.15 to $3.30. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $3.23 for 2018.

When it comes to 2018 revenue, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is expecting it to be up by low- to mid-single digits. 2017 revenue was $20.78 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $21.38 billion for the year. This represents a roughly 3% increase over 2017 revenue.

BMY stock was down 2% as of noon Monday after surging in the morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.