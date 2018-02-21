Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded to Buy this week based on the most current market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. Influencing Broadcom Ltd's (NASDAQ:AVGO) current Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to is a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average, and analytical scores that are near average. AVGO derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked above average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this to some extent. AVGO has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

AVGO is a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. AVGO has a market value of $102.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for AVGO by Portfolio Grader places it 24 among the 62 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AVGO has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AVGO's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Broadcom places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views AVGO's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AVGO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $249.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AVGO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.