Buy for Citigroup (C) This Week

Citigroup (C) remains a Buy this week based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and analysis. Citigroup Inc's (NYSE:C) Buy recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is below average. C has maintained this ranking for the last month.

C is a member of the 30 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is part of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of C is $199.6 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 30 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

C has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. C's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Citigroup places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures C's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at C's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of C's shares based on the recent $77.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.