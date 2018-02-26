Buy for Facebook (FB) This Week

At $183.29, Facebook (FB) a Buy based on the most current news, and relative pricing of its shares. Being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked above average in attractiveness, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Buy recommendation is even more noteworthy. Influencing this recommendation are analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive. FB has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is a $532.6 billion in market value constituent of the Internet Software/Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FB puts it 20 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. FB is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 76 among the 322 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 527 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 33 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Facebook has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below the industry average, while the rankings for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FB's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Facebook's fundamental scores give FB a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure FB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $183.29 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FB currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.