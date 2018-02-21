Buy for Home Depot (HD) This Week

Home Depot (HD) a Buy at $186.66 based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. Home Depot Inc's (NYSE:HD) Buy recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average. HD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

As one of the 149 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector the company is a member of the 4 company Home Improvement Chains GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of HD is $218.0 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The current HD score from Portfolio grader places it 1 within the 4 companies in this industry group.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Home Improvement Chains industry group is ranked 36 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Home Depot has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HD's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HD's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Home Depot places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $186.66 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, HD currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.