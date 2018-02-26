Buy for Intel (INTC) This Week

At $47.73, Intel (INTC) a Buy based on the most recent market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 1 areas: an analytical score that is below average. INTC has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

With a $224.3 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for INTC by Portfolio Grader places it 23 among the 62 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 125 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 1,390 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

INTC has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INTC's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Intel's fundamental scores give INTC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges INTC's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at INTC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $47.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.