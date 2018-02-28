Buy for Intuit (INTU) This Week

This week, Intuit (INTU) stays a Buy based on the most current SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. Intuit Inc's (NASDAQ:INTU) Buy recommendation is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: analytical scoring that is below average. INTU has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

With a $43.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Packaged Software, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for INTU by Portfolio Grader places it 31 among the 83 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 145 among the 322 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 1,388 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

INTU has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INTU's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. INTU's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Intuit a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view INTU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of INTU's shares based on the recent $170.35 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

