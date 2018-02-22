Buy for Lam Research (LRCX) This Week

Lam Research (LRCX) a Buy this week based on the most current stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) is the result of a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, and analytical scores that are near average. LRCX derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked above average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to some extent. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LRCX has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector LRCX is a component of the 40 company Electronic Production Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of LRCX is $30.2 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for LRCX by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 40 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Production Equipment industry group is ranked 35 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

LRCX has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LRCX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. LRCX's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Lam Research a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure LRCX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of LRCX's shares based on the recent $189.27 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.