Buy for McDonalds (MCD) This Week

McDonalds (MCD) a Buy at $157.15 based on the latest analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for McDonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. MCD has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $125.3 billion market value, MCD ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Restaurants, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 56 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 62 among the 256 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector, and number 989 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MCD has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MCD's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MCD's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give McDonalds a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MCD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of MCD's shares based on the recent $157.15 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.