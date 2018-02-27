Buy for McDonalds (MCD) This Week

McDonalds (MCD) a Buy this week based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Buy recommendation for McDonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is below average. MCD has maintained this ranking for the last month.

As one of the 256 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector MCD is a constituent of the 56 company Restaurants GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of MCD is $130.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 56 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MCD has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MCD's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. McDonalds' fundamental scores give MCD a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MCD's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MCD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of MCD's shares based on the recent $163.58 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.