The Buy for McDonalds (MCD) this week is based on the most current SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. The investment rationale for McDonalds Corp's (NYSE:MCD) Buy recommendation is the result of a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. While MCD derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. MCD has maintained this ranking for the last month.

MCD is one of the 255 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector and is a constituent of the 56 company Restaurants GICS industry group within this sector. MCD has a market value of $128.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 56 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MCD has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MCD's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MCD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, McDonalds places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MCD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $160.7 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MCD currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.