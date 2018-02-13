CalAtlantic Group (CAA) a Buy at recent price of $53.12, on Solid Quant Score

Currently, CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) has a Buy using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CAA has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months. The Buy recommendation for CalAtlantic Group Inc is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive; and produced below average results in 1 areas: an analytical score that is below average.

CAA is one of the 117 companies in the GICS Consumer Durables sector and is a constituent of the 26 company Homebuilding GICS industry group within this sector. CAA's market value is $5.8 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The ranking for CAA by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 26 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Homebuilding industry group is ranked 6 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CAA has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CAA's scores for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give CalAtlantic Group a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CAA's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CAA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $53.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CAA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.