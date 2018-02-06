STUDY: Could McDonald’s French Fries Cure Baldness?

McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE: MCD ) french fries aren’t going to cure your baldness, but they do contain a chemical that might.

A recent study in Japan is looking at using dimethylpolysiloxane to cause hair regrowth. This is a chemical that McDonald’s uses in their french fry oil to reduce splashing. It’s a type of silicone thats uses may include hair regrowth.

The recent study surrounding the chemical in McDonald’s french fries was conducted by scientists from Yokohama National University. In this study, the scientists coated the back of mice with the chemical to see if it would cause hair to regrow.

What the scientists saw in the study is that new hair did begin to grow on the mice where there previously wasn’t any. The doesn’t immediately mean that the chemical will work on humans, but the scientists are hopeful that it will, reports New York Post.

“These self-sorted hair follicle germs were shown to be capable of efficient hair-follicle and shaft generation upon intracutaneous transplantation into the backs of nude mice,” states a portion of the study collected by USA Today.

It isn’t just McDonald’s french fries that contain the chemical that may cause hair to regrow. It can also be found in the fast food chain’s Chicken McNuggets, and fried fish sandwiches and other fried foods.

The scientists behind the study are planning more tests to determine the effectiveness of the chemical in regrowing hair. So don’t go rubbing McDonald’s french fries on your head just yet.

