Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC) Earnings Growth Limit Rating

Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CASC) is ranked as a Hold using the algorithmic processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. CASC has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold. Cascadian Therapeutics Inc's Hold recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scoring that is below average.

CASC is one of the 662 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector and is a component of the 340 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. CASC has a market value of $0.3 billion which is in the lower half of its industry group The ranking for CASC by Portfolio Grader places it 183 among the 340 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 77 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cascadian Therapeutics has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. CASC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are much worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cascadian Therapeutics a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CASC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of CASC's shares based on the recent $10.06 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.