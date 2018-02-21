Caterpillar (CAT) remains a Strong Buy This Week

Caterpillar (CAT) a Strong Buy this week based on the latest news, and relative pricing of its shares. Aspects of Caterpillar Inc's (NYSE:CAT) current Strong Buy recommendation is an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive. The Strong Buy recommendation for the company stands out more as a result of being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CAT has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

CAT is classified as a member of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 279 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. CAT's market value is $92.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 36 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 12 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CAT has realized well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CAT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Caterpillar places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CAT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of CAT's shares based on the recent $155.52 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.