CBS Corporation (CBS) Q4 Adj. Profit 6c Above Expectations

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS ) announced its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell Thursday, topping Wall Street’s projections.

For its fourth quarter, the media conglomerate announced adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, which came in ahead of the $1.14 per share that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were calling for.

CBS also impressed analysts with its revenue figures as the company raked in $3.92 billion in sales during the period, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $3.7 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Company chairman and CEO Lees Moonves attributed the company’s fourth-quarter success to its total subscriber base continuing to grow at an accelerated pace. The streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime OTT now have roughly 5 million subscribers combined, according to Moonves.

On its entertainment segment, the media team brought in revenue of $2.82 billion, which was also better than the $2.59 billion that analysts called for in their guidance, per StreetAccount. Its cable networks revenue was also strong at $547 million for the period, topping the $540.1 million that StreetAccount predicted.

However, CBS’ local media revenue was below the StreetAccount outlook of $474.1 million as the company amassed $450 million in this metric. The company’s publishing revenue was another positive as the figure totaled $235 million, about $18.5 million more than what StreetAccount forecasted.

The media giant is still exploring acquiring Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB ), which has a market cap of $13.91 billion as of VIAB’s closing price Thursday.

CBS stock surged 2.2% after the bell Thursday.