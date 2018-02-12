Chamillionaire Presents New App in Convoz

Convoz is the name of a new social media app spearheaded by “Ridin” rapper Chamillionaire.

The musician announced the app during a presentation at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles over the weekend, revealing a new way to connect with others amid the saturation of trolls and bots hitting current social media outlets such as Twitter.

Chamillionaire absolutely nailed his presentation of Convoz over the weekend, an app that the company rolled out softly last summer to gauge people’s reactions on it and they were positive. He said the app is “the place where you go to talk to people.”

With the app, you can upload 15-second clips that you can send to other people, but it is mostly geared at creating a conversation between private citizens and various celebrities. The rapper argues that scrolling through messages and responding them can be as time consuming as his idea.

But with Convoz, people are forced to show their face and talk, which likely ensures that the number of people who are trolling or being mean on social media will go down. Plus, celebrities can choose who they respond to and who they don’t.

Chamillionaire used one example to show how people can be different in person versus Twitter as one user said he’s a big fan and asked the rapper through Convoz why he blocked him. The rapper then did an investigation and found out that the person he blocked had used racial slurs at him and asked fans if he deserved a second chance.

Chamillionaire has also sold other startups that he’s spearheaded, including Cruise and Maker Studios.