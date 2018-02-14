Chegg’s (CHGG) Solid Earnings Momentum Make it a Buy at recent price of $19.15

The current recommendation of Buy for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader metric based stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metric based. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months. The Buy recommendation for Chegg Inc is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated results that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 areas: analytical scores that are below average.

The company is one of the 158 companies in the GICS Commercial Services sector and is a member of the 91 company Miscellaneous Commercial Services GICS industry group within this sector. CHGG has a market value of $2.1 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 10 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Commercial Services sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Miscellaneous Commercial Services industry group is ranked 56 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CHGG has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CHGG's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Chegg places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CHGG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of CHGG's shares based on the recent $19.15 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.