Chinese New Year 2018: 10 Things to Know About the Lunar New Year

The festival is celebrated in more than a dozen Asian countries

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

The Chinese New Year 2018 is upon us.

Chinese New Year
Source: Wikipedia

Here are 10 things you need to know about the Lunar New Year:

  • In modern China, the day marks the turn of the year in honor of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, beginning on Friday, February 16 in 2018.
  • The Chinese New Year celebrates a different year in the Chinese zodiac that uses 12 animals to celebrate 12 different types of years, with this year being the Year of the Dog.
  • We just finished the Year of the Rooster.
  • The holiday is celebrated mostly in China but there are also celebrations in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Thaliand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Mauritius, the Philippines and even Australia.
  • The Chinese New Year has been celebrated for centuries and it is a time when we honor deities and our ancestors.
  • The night before the Lunar New Year’s Day marks a time for Chinese families to get together and have a reunion dinner every year.
  • It is also believed that the house should be cleaned on the day to sweep away ay bad fortune and bring in the good luck.
  • On the Chinese New Year, families decorate windows and doors with red paper-cuts and couplets with the themes of good fortune and happiness, as well as wealth and longevity.
  • People also light firecrackers and give money in red paper envelopes during the holiday.
  • The north of China also eat dumplings filled with vegetables as one of the main meals of the festival.
