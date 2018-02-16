Chinese Zodiac 2018: 10 Things to Know About the Year of the Dog

According to the Chinese Zodiac, the Year of the Dog starts today.
In accordance with the Chinese New Year, the dog is honored every 12 years and today marks the beginning of the year, based on the Lunar Calendar. Here are 10 things you should know about the Year of the Dog:
- The Jade Emperor created the Chinese Zodiac and chose the animals himself.
- The dog is the 11th of the 12 zodiac signs because he was running late when the emperor created the calendar.
- People born on the Year of the Dog are supposed to be straightforward and honest, as well as loyal the way dogs are.
- The lucky numbers of the year are 3, 4 and 9, while the colors green, purple and red are lucky.
- Not all is great for those born on this year as these people can be stubborn and opinionated, while they may also have a hard time trusting others.
- Each of the animal years are different based on the element of that particular year, with this year being the year of the Earth Dog, marking the first one since 1958.
- Earth Dogs are supposed to be particularly serious and can be very responsible about their work.
- Those born on the Year of the Dog are also grateful, chivalrous, brave and are capable of taking for them to take the blame for what they do.
- Earth Dogs have clear goals and they are in a great position to succeed.
- The year is also a good time to eat healthy and work out.