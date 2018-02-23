Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Stock Surges on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK ) stock was on the rise Friday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter of the year, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. reported earnings per share of 82 cents. This is a major jump over its earnings per share of 66 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to CNK stock by coming in well above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 48 cents for the quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 came in at $88.69 million. This is an increase over its operating income of $84.76 million that was reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the fourth quarter of the year was $95.48 million. This is better than its net income of $77.29 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s revenue of $749.99 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 was also good news for CNK stock. The movie theater chain’s revenue from the same quarter of the previous year was $700.92 million. Analysts were looking for revenue of $745.83 million for the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. also announced it its most recent earnings report that it is increasing its annual dividend by 10% to $1.28 per share. The first dividend for investors after this change will be paid on March 22, 2018 to holders of CNK stock on record as of March 8, 2018. The dividend will be 32 cents per share.

CNK stock was up 6% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.