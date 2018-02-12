Cisco (CSCO) Ranking Raised to Buy at recent price of $39.53, on Solid Quant Score

The Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the result of a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. While CSCO derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this in whole or in part. The a Buy rating for CSCO is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative metric based. CSCO has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

With a $195.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Computer Communications, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for CSCO by Portfolio Grader places it 6 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 109 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 1,131 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Cisco has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CSCO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cisco places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CSCO's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CSCO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $39.53 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CSCO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.