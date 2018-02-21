Citigroup (C) a Buy This Week

At $76.39, Citigroup (C) a Buy based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The judgment behind Citigroup Inc's (NYSE:C) Buy recommendation is the result of a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, an analytical score that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half. The company's Buy recommendation stands out more as a result of being in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking C has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

C is one of the 991 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a component of the 30 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. C has a market value of $196.5 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 30 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 56 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

C has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. C's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Citigroup places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge C's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $76.39 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, C currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.