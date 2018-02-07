Cognizant Earnings: 10 Things to Know About CTSH’s Q4

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH ) saw its stock go up today following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Here are a few Cognizant earnings highlights from the fourth quarter.

Earnings per share reported in the fourth quarter of the year was $1.03.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of 87 cents from the same time last year.

It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 97 cents for the quarter.

Cognizant earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017 include revenue of $3.83 billion.

This is up roughly 11% from its revenue of $3.46 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.82 billion for the period.

Net loss reported in the most recent Cognizant earnings report was $18 million.

This is down from net income of $416 million from the same quarter of the previous year.

CTSH notes that its net income for the quarter was hurt by a $617 million charge in connection to the recent tax reform.

Cognizant earnings report includes a dividend of 20 cents per share payable Feb. 28, 2018 to investors on record as of Feb. 22, 2018.

The most recent Cognizant earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2018. The professional services company is expecting earnings per share to be at least $4.53. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $4.35 for the year.

Cognizant also says that it is expecting revenue for the full year of 2018 range from $16.00 billion to $16.30 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $16.18 billion for the full year of 2018.

CTSH stock was up 6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.