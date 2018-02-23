Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) a Strong Buy at $81.61

The Strong Buy for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) this week is based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The Strong Buy recommendation for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) stands out more as a result of being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scores that are below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter. CTSH has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

With a $48.1 billion market value, CTSH ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Information Technology Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CTSH puts it 21 among the 111 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 56 among the 321 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 401 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cognizant Technology Solutions has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CTSH's scores for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cognizant Technology Solutions a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CTSH's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $81.61 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CTSH currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.