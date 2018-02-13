Comcast (CMCSA) a Hold at recent price of $38.54, on Pallid Earnings Momentum

The Hold recommendation for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, and analytical scoring that is above average. The company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this in whole or in part. Portfolio Grader currently ranks CMCSA as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 255 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector the company is a member of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CMCSA is $179.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The current CMCSA score from Portfolio grader places it 6 within the 12 companies in this industry group.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 95 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Comcast has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CMCSA's scores for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Comcast places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CMCSA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $38.54 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.