Comcast (CMCSA) Sales Growth Penalize Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is computed using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 4 months. Comcast Corp's Hold recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and analytical scores that are above average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average.

The company is one of 12 companies within the Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 257 company GICS Consumer Services sector. CMCSA's market value is $190.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, CMCSA is ranked 6 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 90 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CMCSA has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CMCSA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. Comcast's fundamental scores give CMCSA a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure CMCSA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the recent $41.11 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.