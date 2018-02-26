Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Coming to Netflix in March 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies to Watch

You can expect 'Moon' and 'Casino'

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2FzaSiH

What’s coming to Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in March?

Coming to NetflixThe short month of February is coming to an end and with it, winter is expected to depart and spring is slated to arrive. The online streaming service is bringing in some 1990s favorites such as Casino, as well as some newer films that will help you get your laugh on such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

We have compiled a list of the 20 best films that you can expect on Netflix in March to help you take a break from binging Black Mirror and Stranger Things until the urge strikes again.

Browse through the next few slides and check out what the app and website has in store for you.

NFLX stock gained 2.7% on Monday.


Coming to Netflix

  • 300
  • Adventureland
  • Alpha and Omega
  • Beerfest

 


Coming to Netflix

Source: Wikipedia
  • Casino
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Ghostbusters

 


Coming to Netflix

Source: Wikipedia
  • Guess Who
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Moon
  • Revolutionary Road

 


Coming to Netflix

Source: Georges Biard
  • The Brothers Grimm
  • The Bucket List
  • Up in the Air
  • Wet Hot American Summer

 


Coming to Netflix

Source: Flickr
  • Ghostbusters 2
  • Red Trees
  • 50 First Dates
  • The Art of War

 

