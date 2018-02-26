Gun Control News: 12 Companies Cutting Ties With NRA (LIST)

A growing number of companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) following the mass shooting in Florida and calls for more gun control.

Source: Shutterstock

The following is a list of companies that no longer have ties to the NRA.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) — The company is dropping discounts for NRA members from its Avis and Budget Rent a Car brands.

Enterprise Holdings — Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car and National Car Rental will stop offering NRA discounts on March 26.

The First National Bank of Omaha — The bank is no longer issuingNBRA-branded cards.

Paramount RX — The company is working with a third-party vendor to stop discounts for NRA members.

— The company is working with a third-party vendor to stop discounts for NRA members. SimpliSafe — The home security company says it is putting an end to its relationship with the NRA.

— The home security company says it is putting an end to its relationship with the NRA. Sirva — The Allied and North American brands are cutting ties with the NRA.

— The Allied and North American brands are cutting ties with the NRA. Starkey — The hearing aid company is no longer offering discounts to NRA members.

You can follow this link to learn more about the recent boycott of the NRA and push for more gun control. There’s also a list at this link for the companies that are still supporting the NRA.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.