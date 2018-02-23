Concho Resources (CXO) a Hold at $149.19

The Hold for Concho Resources (CXO) this week is based on the most recent market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. Aspects of Concho Resources Inc's (NYSE:CXO) current Hold recommendation is analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. The recommendation for CXO have been adversely impacted by being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. CXO has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 187 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector CXO is a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. CXO has a market value of $22.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CXO by Portfolio Grader places it 56 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CXO has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. CXO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Concho Resources' fundamental scores give CXO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CXO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $149.19 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CXO currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.