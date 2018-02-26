Dean Foods Co Stock Tumbles on Q4 Earnings Miss

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF ) stock was hit hard today following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter of the year, Dean Foods Co reported earnings per share of 25 cents. This is down from its earnings per share of 38 cents from the same time last year. It was bad news for DF stock by coming in below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 26 cents for the quarter.

Dean Foods Co also reported net income of $52.32 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This is up from its net income of $32.83 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported by Dean Foods Co for the fourth quarter of the year was $32.93 million. This is a drop from the food and beverage company’s operating income of $70.35 million that it reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Dean Foods Co’s revenue of $1.93 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017 also didn’t do DF stock any favors. It’s a drop from the $2.02 billion in revenue that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s revenue also came in below analysts’ estimate of $1.96 billion for the period.

Dean Foods Co also provides guidance for the full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company says that it is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from 55 cents to 80 cents. Unfortunately for DF stock, Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of 87 cents for the year.

DF stock was down 13% as of Monday morning.

