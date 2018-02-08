Deleterious Earnings Visibility Downgrade Corning (GLW) to Sell at recent price of $29.82

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) a Sell. This analytical tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week. Corning Inc's Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were below average outcomes in 4 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness.

With a $26.8 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Electronic Components, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 44 among the 53 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 302 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 3,559 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Components industry group is ranked 63 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GLW has attained average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GLW's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Corning a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GLW's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GLW's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of GLW's shares based on the recent $29.82 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.