Dismal Quant Score Keep Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Sell at recent price of $16.81

Being a part of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well below average in attractiveness makes Kinder Morgan Inc's (NYSE:KMI) Strong Sell recommendation stand out even more. Aspects of this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. KMI is rated as a Strong Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KMI has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $39.0 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Industrial Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 43 among the 54 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 146 among the 172 companies in the sector of its Industrial Services sector, and number 4,353 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Pipelines industry group is ranked 126 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has realized below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KMI's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KMI's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Kinder Morgan a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures KMI's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KMI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of KMI's shares based on the recent $16.81 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.