Disney Ticket Prices Are Increasing in Florida, California

Disney ticket prices for its parks in the U.S. are up.

Those looking to plan a trip to Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS ) Disney World will now pay more for tickets. The increase to Disney ticket prices will have customers paying between $119 and $129 for a one day visit to the Magic Kingdom. These prices change depending on when the customer visits the amusement park.

The increase to Disney ticket prices also affect those with annual passes. A Platinum pass will now cost $729, which is up from the previous price of $679. Gold passes are increasing by $30 to $589 and Silver passes are up from $419 to $439, reports Orlando Sentinel.

The Disney ticket prices for visitors to Disneyland are also on the way up. Customers will pay between $97 and $135 for a one-day trip to the theme park. As with the tickets for Disney World, the price of tickets change depending on when the person wants to visit.

A statement from from company says that the change to Disney ticket prices is meant to spread out when visitors comes to its parks. It hopes that this will result in less lines and make it easier for customers to enjoy their experience with it.

Here how some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to increasing Disney ticket prices.

“Disney is squeezing the average American family for every last drop of blood. I don’t think this is what Walt had in mind.”

“People will need to start selling their kidneys on the black market to be able to afford a day at Disney.Pathetic”

“Disney is raising theme park ticket prices again. What kind of Mickey Mouse BS is this?!”

