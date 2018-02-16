Disney World News: Toy Story Land to Open June 2018

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) will be opening its new Toy Story Land at Disney World this summer.

Disney World’s Toy Story Land will be coming to Hollywood Studios. The theme park will be opening up for customers on June 30, 2018. Those that visit this new section of the park will have a few different attractions to entertain them.

Here are the four major attractions that will be present at Disney World’s Toy Story Land.

Slinky Dog Dash — This attraction is a roller coaster that features the characters Slinky, Jesse and Rex from the Toy Story series.

Alien Swirling Saucers — The next attraction is a ride that gets its theme from Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear.

Toy Story Mania — The last of the rides is a 4D arcade experience that will have passengers travelling through Andy's room.

Woody's Lunch Box — The final attraction that visitors will get to experience is a restaurant that matches the wild-west theme of Sheriff Woody.

Once Disney World’s Toy Story Land opens to visitors, they will be able to take in the sights and enjoy the attractions during the normal park hours for Hollywood Studios. This means that the park will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day of the week.

Families that want to take a trip to see the new Toy Story Land at Disney World will no doubt be watching ticket prices. Earlier this week the entertainment company increased the ticket prices for its parks in Florida and California.

