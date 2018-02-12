10 Dividend Paying Companies Working Tirelessly For Their Investors

As a dividend growth investor, my goal is to generate a stream of income, which grows above the rate of inflation. Key to this is selecting the right dividend paying companies.

For the past decade, my annual organic dividend growth has easily outpaced the historical rates inflation by a factor of 2 or more. In fact, the dividend increases by my portfolio have always been higher than the annual raises I receive at work.

In order to get these dividend increases, I do not have to spend 40 – 60 hours per week placing cover sheets on TPS reports, nor do I need to waste time in pointless meetings that could have been resolved with a single email. Therefore, having a dividend portfolio is like having a tireless employee, who works 24 hours/day, seven days/week, 365 days/year, who shares all of their income with me. Their raises are much higher than what I could get for working extremely hard.

It is no wonder that I have fully embraced the power of dividend investing — I love getting paid and receiving regular raises, even if I do not work hard. Most of the work in building a dividend machine is done upfront. If I did my job of security selection well, I could afford to do nothing for years, and simply enjoy a rising stream of income from my diversified list of dividend paying companies. I would be paid for decades, for an investment decision made a long time ago.

As part of my monitoring process, I review the list of dividend increases every single week. I use this exercise to monitor existing holdings, and also to monitor companies I may be interested in down the road.

I isolated the companies which have a ten year track record of annual dividend increases.

Here are the 10 dividend paying companies working tirelessly for investors:

10 Dividend Paying Companies Working For Investors: ADM (ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM ) is a processor and transporter of agricultural products and commodities.

The company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 33.5 cents per share on the company’s common stock, which was a 4.7 percent increase from last quarter’s dividend of 32 cents per share. This marked the 43th consecutive annual dividend increase for this dividend champion. Over the past decade, the company has been able to grow distributions at an annual rate of 10.80%/year.

Unfortunately, however, the company has been unable to grow earnings per share over the past decade. Without earnings growth, future dividend growth will be limited. While ADM sells at a low valuation of 15 times forward earnings and yields an attractive 3.20%, I view the stock as a hold today.

Source: Shutterstock

10 Dividend Paying Companies Working For Investors: S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI ) generates independent financial ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to capital and commodity markets. It has three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

S&P Global has approved a 22% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to 50 cents per share. Furthermore, the company has paid a dividend each year since 1937. And it has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 45 years. Over the past decade, this dividend aristocrat has been able to grow distributions at an annual rate of 7.20%/year.

“We are raising our annual dividend increase in 2018 in a substantial way as a result of our additional free cash flow capabilities generated by U.S. tax reform. Stepping up the dividend underscores our long-term commitment to returning capital to shareholders.”

The company has generated impressive growth in earnings per share over the past decade. S&P Global grew earnings from $2.94/share in 2007 to $5.78/share in 2017. As of this wirting, the stock is overvalued at 21 times forward earnings and yields 1.10%. But S&P Global may be worth a second look on dips below 20 times earnings.

10 Dividend Paying Companies Working For Investors: Church & Dwight (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD ), Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a number of consumer staples, including Arm & Hammer, Trojan and OxiClean.

The company’s Board of Directors recently declared an 14% increase in the regular quarterly dividend from $0.19 to $0.2175 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.87 per share. This is the 22nd consecutive year in which this dividend achiever has increased the dividend. Church & Dwight has paid a regular consecutive quarterly dividend for 117 years. Over the past five years, this dividend achiever has been able to grow distributions at an annual rate of 9.60%/year.

“This action reflects the company’s desire for stockholders to benefit from our strong growth and is an indication of our confidence in the continuation of the company’s strong performance. The company expects to generate significant cash flow over the next three years. Our robust cash flow enables us to deliver higher value directly to our stockholders while maintaining significant financial flexibility.”

The company managed to grow earnings per share from $0.61 in 2007 to $1.94/share in 2017. Currently, Church & Dwight is slightly overvalued at 21.60 times forward earnings and has a dividend yields of 1.80%. It may be worth a second look on dips below $44/share.

10 Dividend Paying Companies Working For Investors: CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS ) is a utility company based in Michigan.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy today increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 35.75 cents per share, up from 33.25 cents per share. Over the past five years, this dividend achiever has been able to grow distributions at an annual rate of 6.70%/year. This dividend achiever has rewarded shareholders with a dividend increase for 12 years in a row.