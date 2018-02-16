Dog Food Recall: Euthanasia Drug Found in Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits

A dog food recall has several brands being pulled off of store shelves after a euthanasia drug was found in them.
The brands in the dog food recall that contain the euthanasia drug include Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy. These are all brands of dog food made by J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM). The drug was only found in wet canned dog food.
The following is a list of products affected by the dog food recall.
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks
- Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks
- Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy
- Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy
- Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken
- Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef
- Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips
You can follow this link to learn more about the recent dog food recall.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.