Dog Food Recall: Euthanasia Drug Found in Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits

A dog food recall has several brands being pulled off of store shelves after a euthanasia drug was found in them.

The brands in the dog food recall that contain the euthanasia drug include Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy. These are all brands of dog food made by J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM ). The drug was only found in wet canned dog food.

The following is a list of products affected by the dog food recall.

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken

Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef

Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips

