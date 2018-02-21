Dominos Pizza (DPZ) a Hold This Week

Dominos Pizza (DPZ) remains a Hold this week based on the most current stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. Dominos Pizza Inc's (NYSE:DPZ) Hold recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average. DPZ has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

The company is one of the 256 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector and is a constituent of the 56 company Restaurants GICS industry group within this sector. DPZ has a market value of $9.7 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DPZ puts it 19 among the 56 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Dominos Pizza has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. DPZ's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Dominos Pizza's fundamental scores give DPZ a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views DPZ's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DPZ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of DPZ's shares based on the recent $221.32 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

