Drooping Earnings Momentum Drops Pfizer (PFE) to Hold at recent price of $34.67

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. PFE has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week. Pfizer Inc's Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $218.2 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Pfizer has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PFE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. PFE's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pfizer places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PFE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of PFE's shares based on the recent $34.67 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.