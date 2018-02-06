Earnings Growth Analytics Make AK Steel Holding (AKS) a Strong Sell at recent price of $4.65

AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) is ranked as a Strong Sell using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. AKS has maintained this ranking for 3 months. The Strong Sell recommendation for AK Steel Holding Corp is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive.

The company is one of the 151 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector and is a component of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AKS is $1.5 billion which places it in the bottom half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AKS puts it 25 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AK Steel Holding has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings provide very mixed results with a ranking for earnings momentum and earnings revisions that are materially worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is materially worse than average. AKS's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. AK Steel Holding's fundamental scores give AKS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AKS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $4.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AKS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.