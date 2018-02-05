Earnings Growth Hurt Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Rating

Being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated above average in attractiveness are factors in Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ:AMD) Hold recommendation which may have had positive impact. Influencing this recommendation are a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average, and analytical scores that are near average. The a Hold rating for AMD is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metric based. AMD has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector the company is a member of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. AMD's market value is $12.0 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AMD puts it 37 among the 62 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AMD has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

AMD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AMD's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Advanced Micro Devices' fundamental scores give AMD a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $12.45 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AMD currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.