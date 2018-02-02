Earnings Growth Metrics Make QEP Resources (QEP) a Strong Sell at recent price of $9.52

QEP Resources Inc's (NYSE:QEP) current Strong Sell recommendation is the result of an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. The company's recommendation is further impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks QEP as a Strong Sell. This analytical tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative metric based. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking QEP has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 187 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector the company is a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. QEP's market value is $2.5 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 127 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

QEP Resources has achieved below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. QEP's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, QEP Resources places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure QEP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $9.52 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, QEP currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.