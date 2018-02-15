Earnings Growth Penalize Marathon Oil (MRO) Rating

Marathon Oil Corp's (NYSE:MRO) Hold recommendation may have been adversely impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are rated below average in attractiveness. Reasons for this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average, and an analytical score that is near average. MRO is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. MRO has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

MRO is a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is part of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of MRO is $14.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MRO puts it 58 among the 134 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 117 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MRO has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MRO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. MRO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Marathon Oil places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MRO's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MRO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of MRO's shares based on the recent $16.97 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

