Earnings Momentum Make Coca-Cola (KO) a Buy at recent price of $47.45

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is ranked as a Buy using Portfolio Grader's analytical stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KO has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months. The Coca-Cola Company's Buy recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: analytical scores that are near average.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Beverages: Non-Alcoholic, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Non-Durables, with a market value of $206.8 billion.

The Consumer Non-Durables sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 3 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KO has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

KO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. KO's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Coca-Cola's fundamental scores give KO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges KO's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $47.45 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, KO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

