Earnings Visibility Keep Microsoft (MSFT) a Buy at recent price of $88.12

Being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) Buy recommendation is all the more notable. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter. MSFT is rated as a Buy by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. MSFT has maintained this ranking for the last month.

As one of the 322 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector the company is a component of the 82 company Packaged Software GICS industry group within this sector. MSFT's market value is $679.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MSFT puts it 14 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Microsoft has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MSFT's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Microsoft's fundamental scores give MSFT a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MSFT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $88.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MSFT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.