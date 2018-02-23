EBay (EBAY) a Buy This Week

EBay (EBAY) a Buy at $42.83 based on the most current SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. The reasoning behind EBay Inc's (NASDAQ:EBAY) current Buy recommendation is a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive, analytical scores that are below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third. As a component in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this in whole or in part. EBAY has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

EBAY ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Other Consumer Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Services, with a market value of $44.7 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 72 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EBAY has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

EBAY's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. EBAY's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, EBay places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view EBAY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of EBAY's shares based on the recent $42.83 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.