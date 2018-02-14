EBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy at recent price of $42.14, on Strong Earnings Visibility

The Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to for EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is based in part on a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, analytical scores that are below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third. As a component in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. The a Buy rating for EBAY is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. EBAY has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is classified as a component of the 56 company Other Consumer Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 255 company GICS Consumer Services sector. EBAY has a market value of $44.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for EBAY by Portfolio Grader places it 16 among the 56 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 73 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EBay has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. EBAY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give EBay a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure EBAY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of EBAY's shares based on the recent $42.14 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.