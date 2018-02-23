EQT (EQT) a New Sell at $50.83 based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to for EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is the result of a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive, and an analytical score that is near average. Being a part of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness makes EQT's recommendation stand out even more. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

EQT is one of the 187 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector and is a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. EQT has a market value of $13.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for EQT puts it 90 among the 134 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EQT's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings provide very mixed results with a ranking for earnings momentum and earnings revisions that are much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much better than average. EQT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. EQT's fundamental scores give EQT a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EQT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $50.83 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, EQT currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.