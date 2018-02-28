Equinix (EQIX) drops to a Hold This week

Equinix (EQIX) now a Hold based on the most recent market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

EQIX is one of 222 companies within the Real Estate Investment Trusts GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of EQIX is $30.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 37 among the 222 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Investment Trusts industry group is ranked 117 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Equinix has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

EQIX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. EQIX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Equinix's fundamental scores give EQIX a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure EQIX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of EQIX's shares based on the recent $391.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.