Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings: Q2 Highlights

Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s (NYSE: EL ) earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2018 is out.

Here are a few highlights from Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s fiscal second quarter of the year.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter.

This is up from its earnings per share of $1.22 from the same time last year.

It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.44 for the period.

Revenue reported by the maker of beauty products was up $3.74 billion.

This is an increase over its revenue of $3.21 billion from the same period of the year prior.

It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.68 billion for the quarter.

Operating income for the company’s most recent quarter was $710 million.

Operating income reported by the company in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $617 million.

Net earnings reported by EL in its fiscal second quarter was $125 million.

The company’s net earnings from the same quarter of the previous year was $428 million.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc also provides its outlook for the full year of 2018 in it most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $4.27 and $4.32. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share to be $4.18 for the current year.

EL also says that it is expecting revenue for the full year of 2018 to be up 12.5% to 13.5% from the previous year. It reported revenue of $11.83 billion in fiscal 2017. Analysts are estimating revenue of $13.16 billion for the current year.

EL stock was up 1% as of Friday afternoon.

